Cancer screening
Fotosearch

Healthy Nation

Prime

New biopsy method to catch cancer early and save more lives

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

As the world adopts new technology, so does a diagnostic field of medicine often used to detect cancer – biopsy, with the result that the disease could be diagnosed much earlier, saving more lives.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.