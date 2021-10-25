National labs results to be globally recognised after quality certification

The National Public Health Laboratory (NHPL) can now serve as a reference laboratory in the region following the acquisition of various ISO certifications this week.

NPHL is a conglomerate of eight reference laboratories located in Nairobi and seven regional public health labs that provide reference testing for key diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, cancer, influenza and malaria, among other parasitic diseases.

The accreditation means that results generated from the laboratories are acceptable globally.

This is not the first time Kenya will assist neighbouring countries in matters related to Covid-19. Since the pandemic began, Kenya has genetically sequenced more than 2,000 SARS-Cov-2 samples from across Kenya and from as far afield as Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia and Seychelles. The sequencing has enabled scientists to obtain important information about the genetic composition of the viral strains.

The scientists from the Centre for Geographic Medicine Research-Coast (CGMR-C) and the Kenya Medical Research Institute’s Centre for Virus Research, in collaboration with NPHL analysed 122 samples from the selected cases to gain comprehensive understanding of the variations of the virus that are present in the country.

While making the announcement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the government is always looking for ways it can exceed industry standards and provide the highest quality services.

“It is on this basis that I have directed the head of the Department of Laboratory Services through the Office of the Director-General for Health to identify critical research areas that NPHL can collaborate with other research institutes such as Kemri, ILRI (International Livestock Research Institute) and various local and international universities to provide bench space and diagnostics capacity that can be used by different collaborators,” said the CS.

Risk mitigation

The laboratories were certified for ISO 15189:2012, which focuses on the continuum of care directly connected with improved patient safety, risk mitigation and operational efficiency.

The other certifications were the ISO 17025:2017, which enables the NPHL to play a crucial role as a regional calibration centre for diagnostic equipment and testing accessories, and ISO 17043:2010, which allows a facility to produce and distribute proficiency testing panels that can be used to control quality and the way tests are conducted and interpreted across different laboratories in Kenya and in the region.

Mr Kagwe said the accreditation demonstrates that NPHL meets technical and quality benchmarks, which is yet another example of government’s commitment to quality and cutting-edge labs, as well as investment in third-party certifications.

Five of the eight national reference labs are now fully ISO accredited. They include the National HIV Reference Lab, National Microbiology Reference Lab, National TB Reference Lab, National Food Safety Reference Lab and the National Malaria Reference Lab.