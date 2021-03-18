My thyroid gland was removed. Can it grow back?

thyroidectomy

When a total thyroidectomy is done, the whole thyroid gland is removed.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • The thyroid hormones regulate how your body uses energy.
  • They affect breathing, the heart rate, temperature, the brain and nerves.
  • They also affect the muscles, the reproductive system, the gastrointestinal system, among others.

Dr Flo,
I had a complete thyroidectomy. Can the thyroid gland regenerate through nutrition so that I do not have to fully depend on thyroxine?
Juma

