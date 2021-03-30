Morning runs, evening jogs: It's a running nation

Imagine spending an hour running with Olympic gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge in your ear, encouraging you as you take one step after the other.

Or 30 minutes with one of the world’s greatest distance runners and four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah. Yes, a knight talks to you through a run.

These two give you tips on how to breathe, when to increase the pace and when to slow down, making it feel like you are at the London or Boston marathon running side by side with them.

As you reach the finish line and wind down, the reality hits, you are on some road having run your heart out with the best of the best in your ear through an app.

The Nike Run and Adidas Run apps are just some of the many Kenyans use while running every morning.

Just as the sun peeks through the sky, letting in a little light to the world, a few men and women are already up donned in different sports attire, with some carrying every imaginable sports gear.

As one foot hits the tarmac, the other swings in the air thrusting forward, leg muscles running warm and eventually the calves burned, you can almost see their breath forming clouds in the air.

Men and women alike do this daily from Kileleshwa, Buruburu to Nairobi Arboretum. The all-time favourite is Karura Forest where feet desperately attempt to create a form of traction, flying over the gravel and coming out the other side winners.

Chronic back pain

Here is where most city residents prefer to do their morning run especially on the weekends. They explore the popular hand-curated trail maps in five, 10 and 15 kilometre-running routes that are numbered at every intersection.

On a misty Saturday morning at the popular forest people park their cars before running through the different trails.

This has become a lifestyle for many and Nairobi is now on the run. But, what are they running towards or from? Just what are the benefits of running?

Arnold Oyuru, a physical exercise for beginners specialist, says it is important to always pick an exercise regimen that works. He says most people prefer running because it does not require gym fees or equipment.

Oyuru, who owns Mofit, a health fitness and wellness consulting firm, works with doctors who send patients struggling with obesity, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, depression and bone or muscle problems like chronic back pain, a common problem among the working class. He says running requires technique.

“Running requires discipline and consistency. You must have personal motivation before you take it up. Perhaps one way most people do this is by attaching running to health improvement,” he says.

The exercise guru says he suffered from asthma while growing up and always needed an inhaler. He says it is important to consult a health professional before undertaking any exercises especially running because it has a great impact on the body.

“It is crucial to have your heart and blood pressure checked before beginning any fitness regimen. This is because if you have advanced hypertension or heart disease, high-intensity exercises are not recommended,” he says.

Oyuru adds that many Kenyans suffer from hypertension and diabetes hence the need for a professional to examine them before taking up running.

“This is especially important if you are over 40 years, are overweight, have a chronic illness, or have not exercised in a long time.

This type of screening is used to identify people with medical conditions that may put them at a higher risk of a health problem during physical activity. It will also help decide if the potential benefit of exercise outweighs the risks for you,” he says.

When you start your exercise, your muscles will start to work harder and demand more oxygen. Photo credit: Fotosearch

Body mass index

The annual health statistics report by the Health ministry’s Division of Health Informatics shows that over the past five years, the number of diabetes cases reported in outpatient care has been increasing steadily. A total of 512,538 cases were reported last year. Of these, 5,363 were children under five years old.

The same increase was seen among cases of hypertension, where a 12 per cent rise was recorded in 2019 compared to 2018.

Last year, a total of 25 counties contributed to 80 per cent of diabetes cases in Kenya. Nairobi was leading at 11 per cent, followed by Nakuru (eight per cent), Kiambu (seven per cent) and Murang’a (six per cent). Eight counties: Samburu, Isiolo, Tana River, Turkana, West Pokot, Marsabit, Elgeyo Marakwet and Mandera each contributed less than one per cent of the diabetes cases.

A total of 21 counties contributed 80 per cent of the hypertension cases reported last year. Nairobi contributed the highest number of hypertension cases at eight per cent. The least contribution of less than one per cent came from nine counties: Samburu, Isiolo, West Pokot, Wajir, Turkana, Mandera, Marsabit, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Tana River.

Dr Mzee Ngunga, the cardiology fellowship director at the Aga Khan University Medical College, says running is a tough balancing act and should be approached with caution as it might be harmful to the runner if not done properly.

Dr Ngunga explains that if you have a body mass index (BMI) of more than 30, you should not just wake up and start running. This, he says, could injure your joints especially the knees.

BMI is a person’s weight in kilogrammes divided by the square of height in metres. A high BMI can be an indicator of high body fatness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that BMI can be used to screen for weight categories that may lead to health problems but it is not diagnostic of the body fatness or health of an individual.

Dr Ngunga advises anyone with obesity or weight such issues should first lose weight through aerobics and diet. “It is important to go to an instructor, otherwise you might tear your muscles or damage joints. It is also not good for old people to run because this can also have effects on their joints as it also puts pressure on their knees,” he says.

While many think of muscles in the arms, legs, back or abdomen while running it is important to note there are other muscles that get a workout and get stronger. In fact, the heart which is a muscular organ, gets a workout during exercise. When it beats harder and faster, it can grow stronger and more resilient.

When you are stationary, your heart should beat between 50 and 100 times per minute. To narrow this down a bit, most people’s hearts beat between 60 to 80 times per minute.

When you start your exercise, your muscles will start to work harder and demand more oxygen. This demand will cause sympathetic nerves to stimulate the heart to beat faster and with more force to increase overall blood flow.

The sympathetic nerves will also stimulate the veins, causing them to compress. These narrower veins will increase the velocity at which blood flows through your body. This will ultimately increase the amount of blood returning to the heart.

In many cases, running shoes can help prevent certain types of injury. Photo credit: Fotosearch

Glucose tolerance

There are however certain things that can affect how the heart pumps such as age, fitness level, the intensity of a workout, and the heart’s overall strength. Once you are done with your exercise, your heart rate will begin to slow to a normal pace.

Dr Ngunga says since your heart is a muscle, it can benefit from being strained to a certain degree. A stronger heart means that each time it beats, it pumps more blood throughout the body.

This allows your heart to beat less, while still distributing the same amount of blood. All of this can keep your blood pressure under control.

He explains that when the heart works less to pump, the force on the arteries decreases, lowering your blood pressure. “When you run, your metabolism increases to sustain your energy. It improves glucose tolerance and also helps in losing weight,” he says.

The cardiologist says every runner should also include isometric exercises for the legs and muscles for at least 15 minutes for a minimum of five days a week in order to protect the joints from the effects of running.

Isometric training is essentially a fancy way to categorise exercises that recruit muscles and exert tension without actually lengthening or shortening the muscle. In other words, your muscle is flexed, but it is not expanding and compressing. It is a stagnant way of placing a demand on a desired muscle or group of muscles.

This type of training includes several moves that can target your entire body and are ideal for those with limited workout space, existing knee discomfort, or anyone simply needing a change in their typical fitness routine.

Because these moves are improving strength in one body position, they should only serve as a complement to a more dynamic exercise regimen, he says.

It is not only the weight and age that matter when it comes to running, says Dr Ngunga. Even the shoes one chooses for running have consequences. Shoes not only provide substantial mid-sole foot cushioning, offer arch support, aid in the prevention of injuries and promote improved athletic performance, says the cardiologist.

Being near roads

Although good running shoes can be pricey, a good pair is much cheaper and less painful than an injury or an expensive doctor’s bill. “Good shoes can cost up to Sh10,000, but can also last you up to 10 years which is worth it,” he says.

In many cases, running shoes can help prevent certain types of injury. In fact, the American College of Sports Medicine suggests that the mid-sole cushioning and arch support can prevent overuse injuries, such as tendonitis, stress fractures, and joint pain.

There also some basic running rules to be observed as advised by various health entities. The CDC advises when running one should avoid being near roads especially if you have a pre-existing condition such as asthma.