Moringa tree works wonders on dirty water

Usually, to get clean drinking water, utilities use a combination of chemicals which include chlorine (used as a disinfectant) and aluminium and or polymer are used.

By  Bernadine Mutanu

Health&Environment reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Many Kenyans get their water supply from ponds, rivers, shallow wells, pools and boreholes.
  • Most of the time this water is dirty and unfit for human consumption.
  • Usually, the chemicals used to purify water are expensive.

Kenya, like many other Africa countries, is water-stressed. Out of a population of over 50 million, 41 per cent of Kenyans rely on unimproved water sources.

