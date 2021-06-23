More Covid cases during cold season, says study

Flu

This combination of a fourth wave and cold weather might be lethal for the country if a new research is anything to go by.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Research shows the transmission of Sars-Cov-2 varies seasonally
  • The Sars-Cov-2 virus is able to spread more easily and faster in seasons of extreme cold

In May, the Health ministry announced that Kenya was likely to have a fourth wave of Covid-19 in July.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.