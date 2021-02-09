More accurate way to predict Alzheimer's disease

It might now be possible to predict Alzheimer's disease before the onset of symptoms, a new study has shown.

In the breakthrough research published in Lancet’s EClinical Medicine journal, researchers found a way of using language patterns to tell whether a person is likely to develop the disease in future.

“A key priority in Alzheimer's disease research is the identification of early intervention strategies that will decrease the risk, delay the onset, or slow the progression of disease,” said the researchers.

With the help of an artificial intelligence programme, the study analysed writing patterns of participants from an old study called the Framingham Heart Study (FHS). A follow up on the FHS participants in regard to their cognitive status has been ongoing for almost four decades.

The participants were then shown a cookie-theft picture and were asked to describe what they could see from it. This technique (cookie-theft picture) is mostly used to assess patients with cognitive or language disorders.

The researchers looked at misspellings, use of punctuation, and capitalising of letters to assess writing performance and style. Other forms of assessment for language used in the study were frequencies of repetition, choice and number of words.

“The linguistic variables that we identified as most relevant for predicting future onset of AD, prominently agraphia (loss of ability to write), telegraphic speech and repetitiveness have been consistently identified in the literature as associated with cognitive decline in dementia,” said the study.

In a telegraphic speech where grammatical structure is reduced or sometimes, absent, people tend to use very simple phrases and miss out on the acceptable sentence structure.

Gender factor

In this study, participants missed out on determiners such as ‘the’ and auxiliaries like ‘is’ or ‘are’ when writing.

The researchers found it hard to predict results from patients who had a college degree, showing the impact of education on reducing the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease.

“Higher cognitive reserve allows some people to be more resilient to brain pathology than others, such that they can compensate for the dysfunction and delay diagnosis of AD,” said the study.

Another study published by the World Health Organization showed that the environment has an impact on the manifestation of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Higher level of education, as well as Mediterranean diet, were shown to decrease the risk of developing AD,” said the WHO study.

The sex of the participants also influenced the outcome of the results. Results from female participants were found to be more accurate and assuring compared to their male counterparts.

“Similar to what we observed with educational attainment, we found that it is much easier to predict conversion in women than in men, suggesting that prodromal changes are more prominent in females than in males,” said the researchers.

“It is well-known that the prevalence of AD is significantly higher in women as compared to men, and that women show a faster rate of progression after onset of cognitive impairment,” the study said.

Speech probes

According to WHO, AD is responsible for about 60 to 70 per cent of dementia cases. As a disease common in older people aged 65 and above, it presents itself with irreversible memory-robbing symptoms.

Last year, a study published in the journal JAMA Neurology also found out that a blood test can be used to predict Alzheimer’s disease 20 years prior to its manifestation. Other forms used to predict the disease include brain imaging or neuropsychological tests. However, the researchers say they are “technologically or logistically demanding".

“On the other hand, simple, naturalistic and inexpensive speech probes, as our results suggest, can provide an assistive tool for the early detection and progression monitoring of AD,” said the researchers.