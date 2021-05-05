Mental health: How therapy can help you

depression

A person with depression might find it challenging to do laundry or engage in hobbies.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Patrick Maina

Occupational therapist

What you need to know:

  • We need to be creative and remember the importance of engaging in activities that support mental health.
  • Occupational therapy goes hand in hand with mental health.
  • Mental illness can hinder daily activities.

The need to address mental health concerns was key before the pandemic.

