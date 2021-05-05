Mental health: How therapy can help you

The need to address mental health concerns was key before the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, participation in meaningful activities such as socialising with friends and family, going to school or work and participating in hobbies was negatively impacted.

Now more than ever we need to be creative and remember the importance of engaging in activities that support mental health. Because our routines have been disrupted, some individuals need additional support to get back into normal life.

That is where occupational therapy comes in.

Occupational therapy goes hand in hand with mental health. Mental illness can hinder daily activities.

Compromise ability

For instance, a person with depression might find it challenging to do laundry or engage in hobbies, a person with social anxiety might find it nearly impossible to take public transport or deliver a presentation in front of peers.

Although most people do not know this, occupational therapy can facilitate return to normal life for such people most and help them develop a life worth living outside of their mental disorder.

Occupational therapists provide mental health treatment and prevention services for children, youth, the ageing, and those with severe and persistent mental illness, with a focus on function and independence.

If your mental health condition is compromising your ability to participate in daily activities, speak to your occupational therapist about your concerns.