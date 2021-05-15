Menopause at 42? I don’t know what to do

Menopause

You may be having hormonal imbalance or problems with functioning of the ovaries.

By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • The average age of onset of menopause is 51 years, though it can happen any time in your 40s or 50s
  • You may experience symptoms of menopause for several months or years before the periods end completely
  • The periods become irregular, and you may miss one or several months then they come back, and it is still possible to get pregnant

Dr Flo,
I am 42 years old and for three consecutive months I have not had my periods. Have I hit menopause or is there an underlying condition I should know about? What are the signs of menopause and can I still get pregnant without getting my periods? Will I ever get my periods again or are they gone for good?
Eve

