Mass exodus: Why are foreign doctors leaving?

Patients who frequent mission hospitals are at risk of not getting optimum services, with doctors from abroad having gone back to their countries.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council’s (KMPDC) 2021 breakdown of foreign doctors numbers shows there were 317 licensed to practice in Kenya by the end of December, a significant drop from the 1,019 recorded in 2019.

Since the first case of Covid-19 was first reported in China, the number of foreign doctors in Kenya has significantly dropped, said the council. The decrease has made a significant impact in health services delivery in the country.

Daniel Yumbya, the KMPDC chief executive, said normally the country receives a high number of foreign doctors especially from Europe and the US. However, Covid-19 has led to many of them failing to travel to Kenya. “Most of those travelling to the country worked in mission hospitals and are usually retirees and volunteers. But, they stopped travelling last year for fear of contracting the virus. We have been hard hit by this,” he said.

American doctors, who were the top most foreign health workers in the country, worked at Tenwek Hospital in Bomet County, AIC Kijabe Hospital, Ampath Brase Clinic, PCEA Chogoria Clinic and AIC Cure International Hospital. Their numbers have gone from a total of 358 to only 23 doctors.

Indian doctors

This mass exodus of doctors affected hospitals such as Tenwek, a 300-bed capacity facility that provides primary healthcare to 600,000 people within a 32-kilometre radius. It also serves as a referral centre for a larger region. General wards range from six to 17 beds each.

AIC Kijabe is also a facility that has opened its doors to many Kenyans and is best known for two things: eye surgery and accident and emergency care, given its location. Located along the Nakuru highway, the facility offers services to road accident victims.

Specialists from the US have offered their services in this facility for a long time. The KMPDC data also showed there was not a single foreign dentist licensed to work in Kenya recently compared to 2019 where the country hosted 27 specialists.

Health workers from India, which were the second highest number of licensed foreign doctors at 143, also seem to have gone back home with only 85 currently working in the country. Most Indian doctors worked at Mediheal Diagnostic and Fertility Centre in 2019.

The number of doctors from Congo, which was the highest contributor of licensed African medics in Kenya, went from 45 to 33 health workers spread across various mission hospitals.

The only foreign health workers whose number has remained the same are Cuban doctors. They are hired on a government-to-government agreement. Kenya flew in about 100 doctors – 47 specialists and 53 family physicians - in 2018 as part of efforts to address human resource challenges that have rocked the public sector since independence.

Cleft conditions

Kenya has 11,908 registered doctors, 8,349 of them active, in the 2021 register. There are also 1,281 registered dentists out of who only 874 are retained in this year’s register. There are 2,525 specialists and 328 subspecialists.

The mass exodus of foreign doctors comes at a time when the country has lost 11 doctors to Covid-19. The doctors worked in various rare specialties that the country is in dire need of.

The country has lost Dr Hudson Alumera a periodontal surgeon and lecturer at University of Nairobi, and plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Ashraf Emarah, specialising in cleft conditions and a lecturer at Moi University Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Other specialists who also lost their lives to the virus included Dr Daniel Alushula, an orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Robert Ayisi, a paediatrician, Dr Doreen Lugaliki, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Antony Were, a nephrologist and neurologist, and Prof Paul Kioy.