Masks a bigger risk than plastic bottles, bag

The threat of indiscriminate disposal of face masks could be greater than dumping of plastic bottles and bags.

Improper mask disposal is threatening the environment further as effects of Covid-19 continue to be felt across the globe, scientists have said.

And now researchers warn that the masks surge in the environment could become the “next plastic problem”.

Studies show that an astonishing 129 billion face masks are used globally every month - an equivalent of three million face masks a minute.

According to the studies, most of these masks are disposable and are made from plastic microfibers.

"With increasing reports on inappropriate disposal of masks, it is urgent to recognise this potential environmental threat and prevent it from becoming the next plastic problem," researchers warned in the scientific journal Frontiers of Environmental Science and Engineering.

According to the researchers, the production of masks is “on a similar scale as plastic bottles” whose production is estimated to be 43 billion per month.

But disposable masks cannot readily disintegrate because they are plastics and instead fragment into small particles referred to as micro and nanoplastics, which pose a greater threat to the environment.

Currently, there are no guidelines on recycling of disposable masks unlike plastic bottles which can be recycled, and are therefore disposed of as solid waste.

Research has shown that disposable masks are ending up in the environment, water systems and oceans. Weathering of the masks within weeks produce micro-particles which further fragment to other tiny particles (nanoplastics).

No data

"A newer and bigger concern is that the masks are directly made from micro-sized plastic fibres (thickness of ~1 to 10 micrometers). When breaking down in the environment, the mask may release more micro-sized plastics, easier and faster than bulk plastics like plastic bags," the researchers say.

"Such impacts can be worsened by a new-generation mask, nano-masks, which directly use nano-sized plastic fibers and add a new source of nanoplastic pollution."

But, no data on mask degradation in nature exists. However, the researchers say these plastics have harmful effect to the environment just like other plastics.