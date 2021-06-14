Low testosterone levels linked to severe Covid-19

Testosterone

The research has contradicted previous assumptions which have suggested that the difference in disease severity is in the hormonal differences in men and women.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Strikingly, men with Covid-19 who were not severely ill on admission date but who had low levels of testosterone needed intensive care by the third day
  • These results were derived from blood samples of some 90 male Covid-19 patients and 62 female Covid-19 patients

Men with low testosterone levels in the blood are at an increased level of suffering from severe Covid-19.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.