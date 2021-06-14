Low testosterone levels linked to severe Covid-19

Men with low testosterone levels in the blood are at an increased level of suffering from severe Covid-19.

This is according to a new research from the Washington University School of Medicine.

This research sought to find out why men on average develop more severe Covid-19 than women. It has contradicted previous assumptions which have suggested that the difference in disease severity is in the hormonal differences in men and women.

Dr Abhinav Diwan, a professor of medicine, who led the study, said while it has been speculated that men are more prone to severe Covid-19 due to high levels of testosterone, the opposite is actually the reality.

“The prevailing notion has been that testosterone is bad for Covid-19. But what we have found is the opposite. If a man had low testosterone when he first came to the hospital, his risk of having severe Covid-19 was much higher compared to men who had high levels of testosterone circulating in the blood,” he said.

The research also established that men who had significant drops in their levels of testosterone while undergoing treatment at the hospital were at an increased risk of requiring intensive care or even dying.

Need intensive care

In the study, a blood testosterone level of 250 nanograms per deciliter and below was considered as low testosterone in adult men.

“In the hospital admissions, all men who had severe Covid-19 had an average testosterone level of 53 nanograms per deciliter. Men with less severe Covid-19 had an average testosterone level of 151 nanograms per deciliter,” said Prof Diwan.

In the third day of hospital admission, the level of testosterone in men with severe Covid-19 had dropped to 19 nanograms per deciliter. “The decrease in testosterone levels was directly associated with severity. The lower the levels dropped the more severe the disease became.

Strikingly, men with Covid-19 who were not severely ill on admission date but who had low levels of testosterone needed intensive care by the third day.

“Lower testosterone predicted which patients were more likely to get very ill over the next few days, with those who came with mild symptoms but with low levels of testosterone requiring intensive care or intubation by the third day,” said Dr Sandeep Dhindsa, an endocrinologist who took part in the research.