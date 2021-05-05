Let us scale up malaria vaccination when the time comes

Mosquito

Mosquitoes cause malaria and sleeping under a net can keep people safe.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Jacob Shabani

Assistant professor

Department of Family Medicine, Aga Khan University Medical College, East Africa

What you need to know:

  • Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, many countries have made significant progress
  • The vaccine, when used alongside existing measures has the potential to save thousands of young lives in Kenya

The world marked Malaria Day on Sunday and the World Health Organization (WHO) together with its partners are celebrating the achievements of countries that are almost eliminating the deadly disease.

