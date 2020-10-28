They thought it was malaria until the hallucinations set in

What is the commonest myth about rabies? As a child, I grew up knowing that if you were bitten by a dog, you would get rabies. If you got rabies, you would bark like a dog. For this reason, I was afraid of dogs.

I was six when I came face to face with rabies. I came home from school one afternoon to find my distraught aunt and uncle at the table with my parents talking in hushed tones. My mum later told us our cousin was admitted to the hospital with an unknown condition, having been referred to the local district hospital with abnormal behaviour.

A week before, he had been admitted to the sub-district hospital with what was thought to be malaria. He had fever, headache, joint pains, nausea and vomiting. Despite seven days of quinine, he did not improve. He developed a sudden onset of psychosis, one minute he would be listlessly lying in bed while the next, he would be agitated, aggressive and confused.

When he started having convulsions, the doctors referred him to a hospital with a higher level of care, for a specialist’s review. His parents chose to bring him to the nearby hospital, so that they could have social support from the family.

Unbelievably lucid

While the doctors ran more tests, the young man progressively deteriorated. The convulsions became more frequent and prolonged, he would have moments of intense aggression, thrashing around the bed and having active hallucinations. This would be followed by calm moments when he would be unbelievably lucid.

When his aggressive behaviour got worse and he started attempting to bite himself and others, an old physician doing the rounds that day observed this and diagnosed him with rabies. He patiently waited for a lucid moment to ask about a history of a dog bite. My cousin was startled before nodding in the affirmative.

The encounter with an aggressive dog had happened on his way to school one early morning with his friends almost two months back. He sustained a superficial bite to his ankle. As the wound was quite small, he never thought much of it.

The doctor re-examined him and noted that his left ankle had a lot of pruritic marks resulting from the intense itchiness he had been experiencing and the resultant scratching. Further, he noted the legs had started weakening in function. He held a family conference to explain the prognosis. Things were not looking good, everyone was devastated.

Over the next week, he deteriorated rapidly. He was moved to an isolated room with strict instructions to avoid all triggers that would precipitate the aggressive episodes. Nobody was allowed to open the tap in the room. His mother was distraught to find out that her efforts to fan his face during the fits was making things worse. She could no longer handle seeing him in that state. My older brother took over the bedside care.

The sight of the nurse setting up his intravenous infusions would make him spasm so badly, making disturbing noises from his throat that could be easily mistaken for barking. He was in so much pain, that he would tear up profusely. The pain medication was not helping. His body temperatures would swing crazily from subnormal to extremely high fevers.

Went into coma

The doctor had explained that by the time he got to this point, he would be in need of intensive care support. However, he was also quite clear that though this would add him two to three months of life in the best case scenario, death was imminent. This was in the late 80s and the only ICU was at Kenyatta National Hospital. The thought of the transfer was unfathomable to the family. It was clear he was going to stay put until he died.

He eventually went into coma later that week, a welcome relief from his pain. He could now be put on oxygen support without distressing him further. One cold rainy night, his body gave up the fight and we bid our him farewell.

It was while in medical school that I fully appreciated just how painful death was for my cousin. I watched another young man similarly go through the same fate and wept for him. I would not wish rabies on my worst enemy.

The rabies virus enters the body through bites from dogs, cats, bats, raccoons and foxes. It quickly invades the nerves and travels to the brain, symptoms set in 20 to 90 days later, sometimes even up to a year when the bite has been long forgotten. The brain injury causes the crazy symptoms witnessed, with the classic intense phobia for water and blowing air. The ‘bark’ is a manifestation of the intense pain in the larynx that this phobia evokes. Death is inevitable.