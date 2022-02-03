Kala-azar: The burden of anaemic illness in the northern counties

Poriot Lomertekei, 25, from Riongo village in Tiaty,
Poriot Lomertekei, 25, from Riongo village in Tiaty, Baringo, who is being treated for kala-azar at Chemolingot Sub-County Hospital.
Photo credit: JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In Kenya, leishmaniasis occurs in two forms: visceral leishmaniasis (kala-azar) and cutaneous leishmaniasis (Oriental sore). 
  • Although the disease is curable, it still causes high morbidity and sometimes death due to its low index of suspicion by health care providers, late diagnosis and case management.


He adjusts his shuka, pressing his stomach amid a bout of coughs. As Mr Poryot Lomertelei sits down on a bench at Chemolingot Sub-County Hospital in Tiaty, Baringo, his pain is evident. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.