It’s time to end mask mandate, experts now say

Nairobi residents go about their business wearing masks. Experts are calling on the government to stop mandatory wearing of face masks and let Kenyans decide if they want to wear them.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

As the country’s Covid-19 infections continue to decline, Kenyans are letting their guard down in the fight against the virus.

