Is Universal Health Coverage in Africa a dream or reality?

Prof Francis Omaswa
Prof Francis Omaswa, executive-director of the African Centre for Global Health and Social Transformation.
Photo credit: POOL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • At the inaugural International  Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2021) held in December last year, health care stakeholders across Africa met to discuss how to build a new efficient and strong public health order.
  • The UHC was seen as one of the avenues to take the continent to a new era of strengthened scientific collaborations and innovation. 


Since its adoption in Kenya back in 2018, the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme has come under scrutiny; with many health professionals contesting its effectiveness.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.