Is Universal Health Coverage in Africa a dream or reality?



Since its adoption in Kenya back in 2018, the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme has come under scrutiny; with many health professionals contesting its effectiveness.

Against this backdrop, at the inaugural International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA 2021) held in December last year, health care stakeholders across Africa met to discuss how to build a new efficient and strong public health order. The UHC was seen as one of the avenues to take the continent to a new era of strengthened scientific collaborations and innovation.

Prof Francis Omaswa, the executive-director of the African Centre for Global Health and Social Transformation, publisher -Africa Health Journal and chairman of the African Health Systems Governance Network, has been at the forefront of pushing for universal health care in the region, and as the director-general of Health Services in the Ministry of Health in Uganda, he has coordinated major reforms in the health sector.

Why universal healthcare now?

We have been having this conversation for a long time but now the discussion is being hastened due to the health crisis fronted by the Covid-19 pandemic. As a continent, we are experiencing new Covid-19 variants, and while we appeal to the international community for support, we must prepare for the future. The UHC is a form of preparation. This is besides developing internal capacity to develop, manufacture and distribute medical equipment within the continent in partnership with the rest of the world. A good number of African countries depend on donor funding to support most of their health projects. When it comes to UHC, where will the funding come from? Universal health coverage means that everyone has access to affordable healthcare with the resources the country has. As such, countries should develop a minimum package for the people with whatever funding they collect. Additional funding should come from insurance schemes.

What has prevented Africa from achieving this all this time?

In the Abuja declaration back in 2001, African governments committed to allocating 15 per cent of their government budgets to health. However, even though many have marginally increased health spending overall, only a handful of countries have met this target in any given year. Currently, African countries spend as low as less than Sh1,000 per capita on health, compared to high income countries that spend as much as Sh4,000. The main contributors to this challenge are low GDP and low tax collection efficiency among African countries. Also, low budget allocations to the health sector due to competing priorities. Other than that, development assistance for health has congested government resources and created donor dependence. This has complicated the transition of countries with declining donor funding and inadequate plans to offset this shift in resources.

Other than that, Africa has a young dependent population, and this also burdens the health systems. But the biggest hurdle has been getting the political leadership to buy into the idea. The problem is that in Africa, health is considered to be very expensive and a burden, yet it can be an investment.

When it comes to Africa, leadership in some countries seems to be the biggest challenge. What should be done to ensure UHC is achieved?

As a continent, we need leaders who feel the pain and shame of Africa lagging behind the rest of the world in terms of development indices. We need a new paradigm in leadership that understands that investing in health is the best investment. Further, a mutual accountability between the people, the government and those who generate knowledge. That is why the AU has had zero tolerance on bad governance, and I insist countries which don’t implement democracy should be called out.

What is the way forward?

I would like to call on our African professional associations to get parliaments to act. Also, push for creating village health committees in every village and getting professional groups to raise their voices as well as get politicians to put their money where it is needed. This should be the new paradigm moving forward.