Is there hope in Covid vaccine combo? UK to start trials

The UK will conduct the very first trial of a combination of Covid-19 vaccines.

The country seeks to find out whether two different doses offer better protection against the coronavirus.

The trial aims at combining the vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford with the one from Pfizer and Biotech as well as ensuring intervals between doses.

The two vaccines were developed using different technology, but scientists think combining the vaccines might offer greater immunity. They predict the study might last for 13 months.

"If we do show that these vaccines can be used interchangeably in the same schedule, this will greatly increase the flexibility of vaccine delivery, and could provide clues as to how to increase the breadth of protection against new virus strains," said study chief investigator Matthew Snape, who is an associate professor in the department of paediatrics and vaccinnology at Oxford University.

Research made public by Oxford scientists though not yet peer reviewed suggests there could be higher efficacy with more spaced-out doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Two shots

Nadhim Zahawi, the Minister for Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment, is confident that the new trial will provide a crucial roadmap on the safety of the two shots when used in different ways.

"Nothing will be approved for use more widely than the study, or as part of our vaccine deployment programme until researchers and the regulator are absolutely confident the approach is safe and effective," he assured.

Dr Moses Masika, a virologist at University of Nairobi says the idea is possible to implement. “The first issue is that the two vaccines use different adenoviruses which are harmless,” said Dr Masika.