Is deworming still necessary in the current world?

Roundworms
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • Currently, the focus is on children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and adults in high risk occupations like miners and tea pickers.
  • In addition to the treatment, there is need for education on hygienic behaviours and provision of good sanitation.


When we were younger, we used to be dewormed regularly but these days I don’t see that being done. Is it still being done and is it necessary in our current world? 
Concerned father

