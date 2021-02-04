Invasive shrub a culprit in climate change problems

Restoring grassland in semi-arid regions dominated by the invasive mathenge shrubs is crucial in mitigating climate change effects and improving pasture, says a new study.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, showed degradation of grasslands in Baringo County, has led to a loss of approximately 40 per cent of soil organic carbon, an important component.

The shrub was introduced in Baringo in the early 80s through the Fuelwood Afforestation Extension Project aimed at mitigating desertification.

However, soon after its introduction, the shrub started to escape from the plantations before invading the surrounding ecosystems.

The study further shows that grassland degradation significantly contributes to the release of greenhouse gases, which eventually drive climate change.

The research, conducted by a team of Kenyan and Swiss scientists, was led Purity Mbaabu, affiliated to Kenya Forestry Research Institute, Institute for Climate Change and Adaptation of University of Nairobi and Dr Urs Schaffner from Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International.

The study also assessed how invasion by mathenge (Prosopis julifora) and the restoration of degraded grasslands affects fodder, soil organic carbon and biodiversity.

Mbaabu says soils are the largest terrestrial carbon reservoir, containing more than the vegetation and the atmosphere combined. “Yet, soil organic carbon, which makes up about two-thirds of global soil carbon, is sensitive to land degradation with significant negative consequences for soil quality and productivity and an exacerbation of greenhouse gas emissions,” she adds.

One billion people

The authors also showed that 30 years of grassland restoration replenished soil organic carbon and also restored herbaceous biomass to levels of pristine grasslands, while plant biodiversity remained low.

Mathenge invasion, on the other hand, increased soil organic carbon primarily in the upper 30cm of the soil and suppressed herbaceous vegetation.

Grasslands comprise 40 per cent of the Earth's natural vegetation and contain a substantial amount of the world's soil organic carbon.

In supporting the livelihoods of over one billion people worldwide, they provide a home to a wide variety of animals and plants and support other ecosystem services such as the regulation and storage of water flows, forage for livestock production and tourism.

However, grasslands are under severe threat from degradation, conversion to other land uses as well as encroachment by invasive shrubs like mathenge.