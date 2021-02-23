Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Healthy Nation

Prime

Inside plane that will ferry Covid vaccine doses to Kenya

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The plane that will make the maiden trip has thermal blankets used to cover vaccines.
  • This will ensure that the temperature does not drop.
  • The Nairobi airport can store up to 200 million single doses of vaccines at any given time.

At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is a plane that will make the maiden flight, carrying Covid-19 vaccine doses from India to Kenya.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.