Influenza jab could partially protect you from Covid, scientists say

A man receiving a vaccine

A man receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Coast General Hospital. A new study shows that individuals who are vaccinated against influenza could be partially protected against some severe effects of the coronavirus disease.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This finding is particularly significantly because the pandemic is straining resources in many parts of the world.
  • This comes after researchers in the United States of America analysed data from about 75,000 Covid-19 patients

A new study shows that individuals who are vaccinated against influenza could be partially protected against some severe effects of the coronavirus disease.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.