In the midst of chaos and sick babies, her turn came much too late

Her five-month-old angel was in the acute room fighting for her life. Severe pneumonia was ravaging her little lungs.

By  Nelly Bosire

obstetric/gynaecologist

  • Nothing makes one prouder than the moment their name appears on the list of newly qualified doctors.
  • That feeling after the final year medical school examination results are posted by the dean to make the announcement.
  • It is with this naive confidence that we are sent out into the world.
  • We think we are going to stop death, relieve suffering and put a smile to every face that walks through the hospital doors.

Two weeks ago, in an effort to make a point that I would like to presume was important, a governor came across as callous. Yet despite the public uproar, the good governor had a point that medical professionals never really want to talk about.

