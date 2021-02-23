I woke up to find my baby was no more

Tabitha Justus rides a motorbike to hospital Kitui on February 5.

By  Bernadine Mutanu

Health&Environment reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On her clinic card, the expected due date is marked as Saturday, February 6.
  • By the end of Saturday, Tabitha has not gone into labour.
  • On the eighth day post expected date of delivery, Tabitha prepares to go to the hospital.
  • The scan reveals that the baby is overdue by one day, contradicting the expected date of delivery indicated on her ANC card.
  • Due to the fact that the placenta has started to show signs of degeneration, the clinical officer orders induction of labour.
  • The baby is born two days after admission and died a week later.

It is 9am and Festus Mwengea has just arrived on a motorbike to pick up Tabitha Justus and take her to hospital.

