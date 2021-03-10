I started hearing voices in my head and had to quit work, school

Kenneth Nzioka

Kenneth Nzioka, 33, during an interview at Nation Centre, Nairobi in February.


Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • He would hear voices in his head that kept reminding him of his negative past.
  • The 33-year-old sensed danger when he started acting on what the voices were telling him.
  • Things went from bad to worse and he was forcibly taken to Mathari Mental Hospital three times.

When he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2015, Kenneth Nzioka had no idea what the doctor meant.

