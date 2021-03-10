I started hearing voices in my head and had to quit work, school

When he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2015, Kenneth Nzioka had no idea what the doctor meant.

Then, he was a third year student at the Berlin School of Economics University in Germany, where he was studying Business Administration.

He would hear voices in his head that kept reminding him of his negative past.

The 33-year-old sensed danger when he started acting on what the voices were telling him. “At work, I isolated myself and did not trust anyone. At school, these voices controlled whatever I was writing during examinations,” he recalls. He had to quit his job and studies when he realised he could not function normally. “I was admitted at a Berlin hospital for two months,” he says.

After that he came back home to see if things would get better. “But my condition got worse and I had to seek psychological treatment, attending a number of sessions at the mental department at Kenyatta National Hospital,” says Nzioka.

Things went from bad to worse and he was forcibly taken to Mathari Mental Hospital three times. On one occasion he was given an injection and some medication to take home with him.

However, in January last year the voices disappeared once more, and what would be his second journey to recovery began. He says he is now well, having seen the doctor at Mathari the last time in November 2019.

Dr Marx Okonji, a consultant psychiatrist in Nairobi, says schizophrenia is a common psychiatric condition worldwide, affecting one per cent of the population. According to him, the majority of cases go unnoticed because initially it does not affect a patient’s life.

“But as things progress, signs start showing. People will start showing abnormal perception. That is why we call them paranoid schizophrenics because they are normal, but have abnormal beliefs,” he adds.

People arguing with them

According to Dr Okonji, some of the signs that start presenting themselves include hallucinations in hearing. “A person with this condition hears people talking to them and they are very vivid about it, so they will probably answer that person who is not seen by others,” he explains.

The patient may also mumble to themselves, and respond to unseen people arguing with them. This, he says, will be followed by deterioration in personality and hygiene. “A patient might stop taking care of themselves. For instance, they will not brush their teeth, take a birth or change clothes,” adds the specialist.

The patient’s sleep pattern will then be disrupted. “Also, they will be withdrawn and lose concentration in their daily activities, thus leading to poor performance,” he adds.

Dr Okonji says once a person begins showing these signs they should be evaluated by an expert. “Once the diagnosis is made, a percentage will respond to treatment and they get better. But, then they must continue to take medication. Another small percentage will improve but not completely, but another group pf patients will not improve at all, thus they must be on treatment throughout,” he explains.

Dr Okonji says this condition has no treatment, thus once diagnosed, medication has to be taken throughout. He says, if a person says they are well even without medication, they were probably misdiagnosed.

“Other conditions could present such symptoms. Diseases like malaria and fever could cause hallucinations. There is another group precipitated by substances like cannabis. If such a person ceases from using such substances then they go back to their normal self. It is in such situations that someone says they had schizophrenia but then got well, which is not possible. This disease has no cure,” he adds.

Emotional life event

So, what are the risk factors? Research suggests a combination of physical, genetic, psychological and environmental factors can make a person more likely to develop the condition. Some people may be prone to schizophrenia, and a stressful or emotional life event might trigger a psychotic episode.

But genetics in schizophrenia is the most probable risk factor in many cases. “The likelihood that someone in the family has some psychiatric disorder. In most cases, it is a hereditary problem,” says Dr Okonji.

For treatment, he says, mostly patients are put on anti-psychotic drugs which help to bring down the hallucinations. “We put them on long-acting drugs once every month or three months. Though these drugs are usually effective, there is the challenge of patients failing to adhere to their prescriptions,”says the doctor.