I'm pregnant. Should I get the Covid-19 vaccine?

Pregnancy and Covid-19 vaccine

Pregnancy also lowers that immune system so that the baby is not harmed, making the woman more susceptible to complications from an infection.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
By  Nasibo Kabale

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some newborns have tested positive for the virus shortly after birth but is unknown if they got the virus before, during, or after birth.
  • Based on how the Covid-19 vaccines work in the body, experts believe they are unlikely to pose a specific risk for pregnant women.
  • Dr Akhwale adds that until there is enough information on how the vaccine affects pregnant women, the government will not be offering it to them.

On April 17 last year when the HealthyNation team visited the Kenyatta National Hospital Covid-19 isolation wards, we met *Anita in one of the wards.

