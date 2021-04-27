I got the first malaria vaccine in Kenya and this is how I've been feeling

By  Angela Oketch

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Despite using treated mosquito nets, Ellian would still get infected.
  • He was diagnosed with malaria when he was five months old.
  • He was admitted for four days with serious fever, vomiting and diarrhoea.
  • Using the world’s first vaccine, Ellian became the first child in Kenya to receive the jab.

On September 13, 2019, Ms Noreen Kiminy prepared her son and left for Got Agulu Sub-County Hospital in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County, for routine immunisation.

