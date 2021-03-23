I feared seeking treatment for TB despite being a health worker

Health workers are always at the forefront in the battle against tuberculosis (TB), an airborne disease that creates a hazardous working environment for them.

However, stigma and a combination of fear and denial aggravate delays in diagnosis and treatment of health workers.

HealthyNation has learnt that when health workers contract TB and are (eventually) diagnosed, they hide it and secretly seek treatment from a different facility from their place of work.

The fear of a backlash from either patients or colleagues prevents them from disclosing their TB diagnosis, which is very dangerous for both their family and patients.

According to the World Health Organization, stigma can undermine social cohesion and prompt social isolation of groups, which might contribute to a situation where TB is more likely to spread. It drives people to hide the illness to avoid discrimination, preventing them from seeking health care immediately hence hampering the public health response.

This is the case for Immaculate, a 25-year-old health worker at Mbita Sub-County Hospital in Homa Bay County working as a cough monitor. She is in charge of screening every child who comes to the facility with TB-like symptoms.

Despite knowing the dangers of TB and having all the symptoms, she did not go to hospital.

She continued with her work and it was only after her son fell ill that she saw the need to seek medical attention.

“Initially, I did not see it as a big deal. Because of the stigma that comes with TB and bearing in mind that I am a caregiver, I feared going to the hospital. But, because of my son’s condition, I just had to go,” says Immaculate, who requested not to be named for fear of stigma.

In 2019, her son developed a cough when he was only two weeks old. A cough that persisted despite the antibiotics administered. This was accompanied by loss of weight, making the child experience faltering growth.

A nasogastric aspirate was conducted at Mbita Sub-County Hospital when the baby was eight months old and the result was negative for TB. At this point, the mother also developed a cough. She was put on antibiotics without improvement.

A GeneXpert test conducted in December 2019 at Ogongo Sub-County Hospital in Mbita was also negative. Immaculate later started producing bloody sputum, which worried her.

This made her travel to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital for further evaluation. At the referral hospital being that her previous GeneXpert test was negative, she was put on ulcer medication since she had upper epigastric pain.

Immaculate did not improve despite adhering to the medication, so she went back to Mbita Sub-County Hospital where she was referred for endoscopy. Before she travelled, the clinical officer at the sub-county hospital advised that the GeneXpert test be repeated.

This time around the test was positive and she was initiated on TB medication.

During contact invitation and tracing, her son was also diagnosed clinically with TB and immediately initiated on medication.

They have since completed their treatment and she has seen how important it is for one to go for diagnosis once they have symptoms. Immaculate encourages all health care providers to always screen for TB and begin treatment as early as possible.

“It is going to be important for both your patients and your family members and at the end of the day, it is about your health,” says Immaculate.

She says most of the time health care providers face stigma and fear speaking out.

Immaculate cannot tell how she contracted the infection, but she suspects she could have caught TB from her patients.

Stella Omulo, the regional officer in charge of TB coordination, Centre for Health Solution, Accelerated Reponses and Care II in Nyanza tells HealthyNation: “When you are working in a TB setup, you are not TB proof, we are human and anyone can be infected with TB, even a day-old child. So, it is not that the caregiver was careless .”

She associated the delay in seeking treatment and fear of accessing care to stigma that surrounds a TB diagnosis and treatment. “It is because of stigma that they always feel that when they are diagnosed with a condition the community will look down upon them,” she adds.

“They tend to hide it and even collect their drugs in a secluded facility and not where they are working because they fear that their colleagues will know they have TB.”

The officer recalls they lost a doctor to TB and it was only after post-mortem that they found out that he died of TB. “The medic had the signs but was in denial,” she says.

“As the world celebrates TB Day tomorrow, we should also consider health workers a risky group of people who should be followed closely to eradicate TB.”

As the number of health workers being diagnosed with TB increases, the National TB and Leprosy Control Programme has included it as one of the follow-up indicators in order to achieve more than 70 per cent of health workers TB screening . “Counties should make an effort to screen their health workers, especially those working in a TB unit or environment,” she says.

Carolly Migwambo, Homa Bay County TB and Leprosy coordinator, says they have since started quarterly TB screening.

“We want to ensure that we also create awareness on the stigma issue,” he says.

In low- and middle-income countries with a high TB prevalence, health workers are at an increased risk of infection due to being exposed to greater numbers of patients over a long time.



