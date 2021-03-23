I feared seeking treatment for TB despite being a health worker

Stressed health worker
By  Angela Oketch

What you need to know:

  • The fear of a backlash from either patients or colleagues prevents them from disclosing their TB diagnosis.
  • Stigma and a combination of fear and denial aggravate delays in diagnosis.
  • Some health workers are fearful of getting treatment for TB.

Health workers are always at the forefront in the battle against tuberculosis (TB), an airborne disease that creates a hazardous working environment for them.

