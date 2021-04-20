I fear injections. I don't know if I can handle Covid jab

At 18, Naomi Okirigiti’s fear of needles became pronounced after she was diagnosed with typhoid.

She has always had this morbid fear of needles - a disorder scientists call trypanophobia and she is yet to overcome it.

“When I was diagnosed with typhoid in 2016, I had to have injections for five days in a row. So, every day after the injection, I would vomit and I hated it,” Naomi tells HealthyNation. “To date, I feel nauseated every time I think of injections."

She says she would rather take drugs orally than get an injection. “I can stand completing a dose to completion rather than get an injection,” she says. "An injection will always be my last option. I will only go for it if there is no alternative."

Naomi is not eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine yet but when her time comes, she is not sure whether she will overcome her fear and get vaccinated.

“I think I will be hesitant. But, given that it is the only option, I will have to take the jab in the end,” she says.

Conspiracy theories

Elizabeth Odongo, 61, is supposed to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

To date, she is yet to go for the jab because of a number of things like conspiracy theories around it and her slight fear of injection. Unlike Naomi, her fear of needles is not that extreme to the point of fainting or getting nauseated.

“I have heard so much about this Covid-19 vaccine from people and by reading online but I am also not ready to be injected ,” she says.

“I am not a fan of injection needles, nobody is. If there was an alternative for that, I would have gone by now. In the end, I will still go but I will need to think about it before going to the vaccination site,” she admits.

Due to her age, she is at risk of getting severe Covid-19 should she contract the disease. Getting the vaccine is one way to prevent that from happening.

Dr Richard Ayah, a public health specialist and member of the National Task force on Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment, says it is common for people to fear needles, but that fear should not deter them from being vaccinated.

“Some people experience pain when getting an injection because of the technique used by the person giving it rather than from the needle itself. It also depends on the injection site and for what purpose. In case of a muscle, there are pain receptors there, meaning one is likely to feel pain, but it goes away after some time,” says Dr Ayah.

“There is an ordinary response to the fear of needles because of the pain. But there’s also the extraordinary fear of needles to the point of running away. For the latter group, they require some counselling before getting a jab,” he says.

Scary, long needles

Dr Ayah explains that researchers have been bending their back on needle transformation over the years.

“Older people will tell you vaccines used to be administered using scary, long needles. Nowadays, needles are very advanced; from the materials they are made of, how they are made and even the amount of drugs that is pushed in the body is very little,” he says.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is surprisingly painless and the needle is small. Also, the compound (the vaccine), that is being given, unlike some medicines which have an irritating effect after an injection, does not irritate most people,” says Dr Ayah.

A report by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunisation by the World Health Organization, says that 63 per cent of children fear needles and 24 per cent of adults.

The 2015 report, which was accessing interventions that could help in reducing pain and distress at the time of vaccination, noted that fear and worry about the pain intensifies the painful vaccination experience.

For children, the report says that long term repeated painful and negative experiences with vaccination can lead to skipping of vaccination processes.

“There are documented concerns from vaccine recipients’ caregivers and those giving the injection and are documented to lead to hesitancy,” says the report.

“This puts the individual and the public’s health at risk. Furthermore, people distressed by receipt of vaccines may be more likely to avoid needle procedures in other areas of healthcare, leading to poorer health outcomes."

How to deal with injection fear as an adult

1. Distract yourself

This is one of the listed interventions by the WHO, SAGE report. You have to keep your mind completely off what awaits you.

The global recommendations for distraction include music, videos as well as verbal and visual distraction.

2. Small talk with the person giving the injection

Let the person giving the injection know that you are afraid of needles. That way, they will know how to handle you. It will also help them be aware of any possible outcomes such as fainting or vomiting.

3. Use breathing interventions

In the SAGE report, the deep inspiration kind of breathing where one is expected to take a deep breath and then hold it for a while was found effective in reducing pain during vaccination, just not the fear.