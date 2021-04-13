I attract married men. Will I ever get the right man?

In December 2019, about 1,108 people had been to court to file petitions with the hope of dissolving their marriages.

What you need to know:

Dos and Don'ts of getting into marriage as advised by Prof Bigambo.

  • Ask questions before getting into a relationship
  • Have achievable expectations
  • Have mentors
  • Ensure your relationship is founded on values
  • Leadership in a relationship should be embraced
  • Expose yourself to different sides of life
  • Have integrity
  • Have an open mind
  • Do not get married because someone else in marriage


Worrying cracks are creeping into the hitherto strong belief in marriage.

