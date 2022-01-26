How Zanzibar is winning war on deadly disease

One of the insectaries for rearing mosquitoes in Zanzibar.
Photo credit: SUNDAY GEORGE | MWANANCHI

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Malaria, a disease that kills a child every two minutes in Africa, is unheard of among many residents of the Unguja (Zanzibar Island). Many haven’t been infected for a long time, others have never had an infection. 
  • This is because the island has managed to reduce its prevalence of malaria to below one per cent, meaning that extremely few people, mostly travellers and migrant workers, test positive for the mosquito-borne disease.

For Mwashamba Idi and Juma Ali Juma, both residents of Zanzibar Island, malaria, is not a common part of their disease vocabulary.

