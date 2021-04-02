How we can win the TB war

TB

TB continues to be one of the deadliest infectious diseases, claiming the lives of nearly 4,000 people and infecting 28,000 daily.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Reena Shah

Section Head of Infectious Diseases

Aga Khan University Medical College, East Africa

What you need to know:

  • Firstly, early diagnosis and treatment of people with any form of drug-resistant TB is very crucial towards this fight.
  • Resources should also be directed towards advocacy and awareness to tackle stigma associated with TB in the country.

Last week, the world celebrated the World Tuberculosis (TB) Day on March 24.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.