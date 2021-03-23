How I beat TB despite two years of misdiagnosis

“TB was the last thing I thought my daughter could be having,” says Millicent Opiyo, a business woman in Mbita, Homa Bay County.

When the coughing, sweating and fever started, her daughter Serena Williams was a year old. For two years, Millicent went to hospitals treating the wrong diseases. When the treatment failed, she tried prayers and then herbalists.

Three-year-old Serena started her treatment in 2018 at Kawata Hospital, where she was told she had asthma. Being asthmatic herself, Millicent was convinced the diagnosis was right.

The symptoms were back within two weeks of taking drugs. She was running a very high fever and sweating at night.

The doctor at Bondo dispensary diagnosed her with pneumonia, but the coughing and high temperatures persisted.

A private doctor also diagnosed her with pneumonia. Things changed slightly for a month before getting worse.

Millicent’s friends told her Serena was cursed and needed prayers. She tried prayers to lift the ‘curse’ to no avail.

The mother of five then put her daughter on herbs, but there was no change.

Serena could not eat at night. Mother and daughter would be up all night because Serena coughed throughout and would choke in her sleep.

“I put my business on hold to take care of her. I would cry because I did not know what to do. Sometimes there would be blood when she coughed. I knew something was wrong and I started suspecting she had HIV/Aids,” says Millicent.

In January last year, Serena’s parents decided to have her tested for HIV. “Neighbours said my daughter could be HIV positive because of how she looked and given that she had started losing her hair. We took her to Mbita Sub-County hospital for an HIV test. The results were negative. I was happy but at the same time sad because we still did not know what was ailing her,” she tells HealthyNation at her home in Mbita.

At the hospital, she met a cough monitor and community health volunteers, who check children being treated for coughs. They gave her a card and referred Millicent to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital for TB screening. Millicent did not go to . She had given up.

Cough monitor

The card is given to patients who go to the hospital with children under five exhibiting TB symptoms. They are referred to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital, all the tests are done for free and they are treated.

After several follow-ups by the cough monitor who demanded they return the card so that it could be given to other patients, Millicent decided to take her daughter for TB screening.

At the hospital, they took sputum from Serena and within an hour, the results came back negative for TB.

The doctors continued investigating, and eventually X-ray testing revealed Serena had suggestive pulmonary TB. “I was shocked because TB is normally associated with HIV-positive people. I thought my daughter had HIV, so I requested for another HIV test. It was still negative. Later, I learnt that she had gotten the disease from my late father,” she says.

“When my father had TB, I went home. Serena and he were close. I never thought she could contract the disease. It was worse to hear the TB had spread.”

Serena Williams at their home in Rusinga, Homabay County. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

After a second X-ray to confirm the TB, she was placed on a six-month treatment regimen.

The stigma associated with TB also took a toll on the family. “However, I ignored the neighbours,” says Millicent.

Serena religiously took her drugs, mostly at night. She had only three different types of drugs. Within three months of taking the drugs, the symptoms had stopped. She continued with the drugs until she was done with her regimen last year in December when she was cured.

Child-friendly drugs

In the first two months of intensive phase treatment, she was taking four drugs but in a one combination of Isoniazid, Rifampicin, Pyrazinamide and a different drug Ethambutol. These are child-friendly drugs that do not need to be cut or crushed.

The drugs are water-dispersible and have a pleasant taste. They are, therefore, likely to enhance adherence and completion of treatment, as well as to prevent drug resistance.

The formulations were developed in line with the revised dosing published in the 2014 WHO guidance on childhood TB through a project led by TB Alliance and WHO and funded by Unitaid and USAid.

The fixed-dose combinations are improved drugs recommended for the first-line treatment of TB. They replace previous medicine for children weighing less than 25kg. As the children approach 25kg, adult dosages can be used. However, Ethambutol is still bitter, not dispersible and not child-friendly.

In the last four months of treatment, the continuation treatment phase, Serena was placed on only two fixed combination drugs Rifampicin 75mg and Isoniazid 50mg.

Serena now joins the 58 million people whom TB treatment saved between 2000 and 2018, thanks to CapTB.

However, Millicent is worried the TB could come back but she has been reassured the health workers will keep an eye on her.

Serena has just started school and she absolutely loves it. Her mother keeps telling her story to help others.

As the world marks TB Day tomorrow with the theme “The Clock is Ticking”, it conveys the sense we must act fast. “We must be proactive and identify children at risk, ensuring they have access to life-saving preventive treatment,” says Dr Phelix Mboya, country implementing manager, Catalysing Paediatric TB (CapTB) programme, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation (EGPAF).

In Kenya, diagnosis for children is sub-optimal. Children represent only 9.7 per cent of cases, according to the 2019 National TB report. Children are usually infected with TB by a household contact with active TB, and the risk is even higher when that member has the infectious type.

Low quantity bacteria

With lack of access to the most effective tests, children often become very ill before they are diagnosed and put on treatment.

TB is one of the world’s greatest health threats. Each year, 10 million people are diagnosed with active TB, and approximately 1.7 million die from the disease. And while TB most commonly affects adults, about one million children develop it, and nearly a quarter of a million die every year. TB is also more difficult to identify in children.

Millicent Opiyo with her daughter Serena William at their home in Rusinga, Homa Bay County. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Speaking to the HealthyNation on childhood TB, the gaps, the interventions and latest technologies in diagnosis and treatment, Dr Mboya says the TB burden in children is an important indicator of an ongoing transmission within the community and has been neglected for long.

“The symptoms are mistaken for other diseases and children are given various types of antibiotics without the health experts thinking about TB,” Dr Mboya explains. “When not diagnosed early and placed on treatment, TB leads to death in children.”

Kenya is missing 65 per cent of TB in children. In terms of proportions of children diagnosed with active TB, the World Health Organization recommends they should form at least 10 to 15 per cent of all cases of the adults notified.

But, in 2019, Kenya only managed to diagnose 9.7 per cent. “Children under five have a greater risk of developing active disease which can develop to severe TB,” says Dr Mboya.

In Kenya, the first diagnostic tool for TB is a molecular GeneXpert test. It is very difficult to diagnose TB in children because they cannot produce sputum for testing. “The sputum they produce always has low quantity of bacteria in the sample,” he adds.

This means that for a clinician to subject the sputum obtained from the child to testing, they need to be very specific about the history of where the child is coming from.

Advanced HIV

In children, malnutrition and immunosuppression or the child having a history of poorly treated previous TB or not being given BCG vaccination at birth which reduces severe forms of TB, can be risk factors in developing active TB.

In terms of diagnosis of TB in children, there are other tests including the use of stool, which can be used in the GeneXpert to get a TB diagnosis. There is also TB Lum, which is specifically for HIV positive children and having advanced HIV disease, where urine is used as the specimen.

“Stool and urine are very easy to obtain in children. This will make TB diagnosis in children faster,” says Dr Mboya.

EGPAF supports TB in children in Turkana and Homa Bay.

At the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital, to help obtain sputum from the children, EGPAF has donated a nasopharyngeal aspiration (a suction machine), a machine for sputum induction through nebulisation and gastric aspiration.

Explaining how the three help in obtaining sputum in children, Kaiga Seth, a TB clinician at the hospital, says with the gastric aspiration, the tube is inserted through their nose to the stomach preferably in the morning when they are hungry. Then, the content is aspirated.

“Children swallow sputum when they cough, so we use the tube to aspirate the content from the stomach for testing,” says Seth.

Sputum induction is like the adult one. However, for children, a nebulising machine is used to build a cough reflex. This is for five-year-olds and above.

The content is then subjected to GeneXpert diagnosis.

When not able to produce the sputum, the clinician then introduces the nasopharyngeal aspiration suction machine. This is a tube inserted through the nose to around the ear to suck the content out.

“If we try the three methods and we fail and the symptoms are pointing to TB, then we give a card. With this card, parents are able to go for X-ray diagnosis for free. In most cases, we normally find TB active,” says Dr Mboya.

For X-ray results that cannot be interpreted by the health workers since there is no residential radiologist at the Homa Bay referral hospital, CapTB, has come up with a teleradiology platform where results are relayed online for a consortium of doctors in Nairobi. The results come out after 30 minutes to one hour. “County governments should waive the X-ray diagnosis for children under 14 years,”he says.

According to the TIBU report 2019, Homa Bay had accumulative of 2,230 TB cases in adults and 226 in children. Currently, there are six main GeneXpert sites spread.