How I beat TB despite two years of misdiagnosis

Serena Williams

Millicent Opiyo with her daughter Serena William at their home in Rusinga, Homa Bay County.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In Kenya, diagnosis for children is sub-optimal.
  • Children represent only 9.7 per cent of cases, according to the 2019 National TB report.
  • Children are usually infected with TB by a household contact with active TB, and the risk is even higher when that member has the infectious type.

“TB was the last thing I thought my daughter could be having,” says Millicent Opiyo, a business woman in Mbita, Homa Bay County.

