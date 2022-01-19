How HIV patients are being failed by health system

Antiretrovirals
Antiretrovirals.
Photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Angela Oketch

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A study done both in Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) by the Médecins Sans Frontières revealed that the patients ‘slipped through the cracks of health and social support structures.
  • This led to missed opportunities for timely management of HIV.

Many advanced HIV cases in the country are as a result of a failed health system, reveals a study.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.