How HIV patients are being failed by health system

Many advanced HIV cases in the country are as a result of a failed health system, reveals a study.

Advanced HIV is defined as having a CD4 count of less than 350 on presentation to the hospital. People with HIV who have a CD4 count below 200 or certain symptoms are described as having ‘advanced HIV’, a term that is often now used instead of ‘AIDS’.

A study done both in Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) by the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) revealed that the patients ‘slipped through the cracks of health and social support structures. This led to missed opportunities for timely management of HIV.

According to the qualitative research published last month in AIDS Care and carried out by Dr Rose Burns from MSF and colleagues, most of the hospitalised patients sought care multiple times as their health declined without receiving adequate services.

The participants reported multiple attempts to seek help for their condition either at facilities where they normally received HIV services, or at other sites such as government clinics, primary health facilities, dispensaries, and sometimes from pharmacies. Most of them eventually self-presented at a hospital, revealing a pattern of inadequate referral as their health deteriorated.

Advanced HIV is now increasingly seen among treatment-experienced patients in sub-Saharan Africa. Engagement with care is often recurring, with an estimated 25 per cent of people living with HIV on ART interrupting their treatment at some stage.

The study explored the pathways of care among hospitalised patients to understand their care-seeking trajectories prior to hospital presentation.

The researchers interviewed 30 hospitalised patients with advanced HIV in two hospitals supported by MSF. Fifteen in urban Kinshasa, DRC, and 15 more in rural Homa Bay, Kenya. The majority of the interviewed patients (21) had a CD4 count of less than 200, 16 had a viral load (amount of HIV in the blood) of over 1,000, and 17 had been on ART for more than four years. The patients had a median age of 40 years in Homa Bay and 39 years in Kinshasa.

The interview covered participants’ experiences of illness since their HIV diagnosis, their health journeys, experiences with treatment, and pathways of care.

“Multiple and complex care journeys, social and economic stresses, the burden of daily pill-taking and the messaging around treatment were major reasons that had severely deteriorated their health,” the study says.

Between 65 and 78 per cent of advanced HIV patients presenting at two hospitals with severely immunocompromised states were ART-experienced, and up to a quarter died within 48 hours of hospital admission.

Some participants reported negative or critical responses from health workers over poor adherence or missed appointments, and some felt intimidated to return to care if they had previously disengaged from a service.

According to the study, despite the benefits of HIV care decentralisation into primary health centres, delayed referrals or inadequate management of some patients contributed to their conditions.

Decentralisation of HIV services to community sites meant that out-patients sometimes waited until their next scheduled appointment to seek medical advice if they were sick. The study also noted that repeated hospitalisation was common, with some participants too sick to collect their treatment, thus deteriorating further without adequate post-discharge care or support.

“I made them (health workers) angry since I could miss my appointed dates… sometimes they even closed my file. When they got angry, it was my mum who used to talk to them, then they allowed me into the system again” says a patient who was enrolled in the study.

Overly strict treatment messages from providers were reported to discourage some participants from adhering to their drugs. They were also afraid of going to the hospital since they could not meet health workers’ expectations. As a result, some participants skipped doses.

“Given high mortality rates, there is an urgent need for more research to understand “what went wrong” in patients’ interactions with treatment and care services,” says the study.

“Our findings challenge assumptions that advanced HIV is primarily an issue of patient dis-engagement or ‘late’ presentation to care, notions which cast patients as personally responsible for their ART adherence without acknowledging the social constraints and circumstances that shape their engagement with care,” adds researchers.