Hope for a children’s jab against Covid

Two Covid-19 vaccines have been proven to provide safety and strong immunity in infants in preclinical trials.

They are a combination of the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine developed by the Vaccine Research Centre of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The two vaccines are able to produce durable neutralised antibody response to Sars-Cov-2 in infants without adverse effects during preclinical trials. “This response lasted for 22 weeks.

The levels of potent antibodies were comparable to what has been seen in adults even though the doses were 30 micrograms instead of the 100 microgram adult doses,” said Dr Kristina De Paris, a professor of microbiology and immunology, who led the scientists at the University of North Carolina, US.

Dr Paris added that with the Moderna vaccine, the scientists observed a specific strong T cell response which was critical in limiting the severity of Covid-19.

To get these findings, Dr Paris and her team immunised two groups of infant rhesus macaques at 2.2 months and 4 weeks at the California National Primate Research Centre with the two types of Covid-19 vaccines.

The protein-based vaccine was administered together with an adjuvant that was formulated in an emulsion by the Infectious Disease Research Institute.

An adjuvant is a substance that boosts the immune system’s response to the presence of an antigen.

She explained that type 2 responses have been the hindrance in the development of vaccines for young children, especially those with common respiratory syncytial virus.

The mRNA vaccine in Moderna works by delivering instructions to the body to produce the virus’s surface protein known as the spike protein.

“The vaccine does not enter the nucleus, does not affect your DNA, and it does not persist in the body. Instead, the vaccine instructs the cells to create the spike protein which is recognised by the body’s immune system, developing antibodies and other immune responses,” she said.

These findings now offer hope of a vaccination programme for children who have been left out of the current plans across the world.