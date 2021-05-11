HIV drugs have failed twice but I won’t give up

Elias Opiyo

Elias Opiyo at their home in at Kotie village, Rongo Sub-county, Homa Bay County.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Elias is just one of 78 young people in Kenya who are on the third-line drugs
  • In Homa Bay County there are 17, who have had to deal with the consequences of drug shortage
  • When the third-line drugs are not available in the country, the children are placed on a waiting list or on an alternative drug
  • A patient is considered virally suppressed when the viral load copies in the body is less than 1,000

It is noon when we arrive at their home in Kotie village, Rongo Sub-County, Homa Bay County.

