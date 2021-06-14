Her miracle babies: She gave birth to twins despite condition

In 2018, Linet Nasimiyu, heavily pregnant with twins, made her way to Webuye County Referral Hospital.

Her expected delivery date was two weeks away, but she suspected she was in labour. “When I got to the hospital, the doctor said I was in labour. I had attended all my antenatal clinic visits as scheduled and had no problems during the pregnancy. I had also undergone routine ultrasound scanning twice,” says Nasimiyu, 30, adding that during the two scans, the sonographer had only managed to see one baby.

Under the doctor’s supervision, she delivered her first twin at 6pm, and immediately after, the pain stopped. Two-and-a-half hours later she had not delivered the second twin. During examination, the doctor realised the infant had a weak heart rate and scheduled an emergency caesarian section.

The second twin, who weighed only 1.7kg, stayed in the nursery for a week. The first weighed 2.3kg.

“I did not understand why I gave birth naturally the first and not the second time. I was only told that I had a high-risk pregnancy and that I would have died had they not done the C-section,” recalls Nasimiyu.

What she did not know was that she had a bicornuate uterus. This is a uterine malformation where the uterus or womb is shaped like a heart with two horns. There is a deep indentation at the top of the uterus, leaving the baby little room to grow.

“Immediately after delivering the second twin and the removal of the placenta, we saw the second horn of the uterus and diagnosed her with a bicornuate uterus. Each twin had occupied each horn of her uterus. Nasimiyu had had two previous deliveries and two ultrasound scans during her last pregnancy, but we accidentally discovered her condition while performing the C-section,” says Dr Hussein Elias, a consultant family physician at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

High-risk pregnancy

Before this pregnancy, Nasimiyu had delivered her first-born at home and the second child at a health facility without any complications.

But, she did not undergo an ultrasound scanning then. “I have never had problems with my menstrual periods or any difficulty in getting pregnant or a miscarriage,” says Nasimiyu.

Dr Hussein says: “Although this is a rare occurrence, patients with uterine malformations who get pregnant are considered high-risk because of the increased danger of complications to the mother and the unborn child.”

An article that he and his colleague Dr James Amisi authored about this case was published in 2019 in the African Journal of Primary Health Care & Family Medicine.

“Uterine anomalies are often identified during pregnancy, during infertility evaluation or miscarriage tests and have been associated with an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes. Although some studies have documented the rare occurrence of spontaneous twin pregnancy in each horn of a bicornuate uterus, this is the first time this is being documented in Kenya, to the best of our knowledge,” reads the article.

Dr Hussein explains that a uterine malformation (also known as mullerian anomaly) is a female genital tract malformation, which results from abnormal development of the Mullerian duct during organogenesis, preventing the development of a normal uterus. Organogenesis is the process of formation of organs in infancy in the womb.

“As the embryo forms, there are two pairs of Mullerian ducts which are formed and fused to develop the female reproductive tract which includes the fallopian tubes, uterus, cervix and upper two-thirds of the vagina. If the two halves of the uterus fail to fuse completely the infant may be born with a uterine malformation,” he adds.

He further states that the occurrence of uterine malformations is estimated to be 5.5 to 6.6 per cent globally. The malformations are more likely in women with recurrent miscarriages and infertility. In Kenya, the numbers are unknown.

“Currently, the exact cause and the risk factors of uterine malformations are unknown. Therefore, there is no way to prevent them,” says the doctor.

Absent uterus

Besides a bicornuate uterus, there are other different types of uterine malformations. These include an absent uterus, a condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser syndrome. A woman with such a condition will not have menstrual periods. Some women also have an arcuate uterus, which has a small indentation. Generally, this carries no problems.

Another malformation, called a septate uterus (uterine partition) is when the uterus has a partition. With a complete septum, the vagina and the cervix can also be partitioned.

Dr Hussein also explains that a woman can also have a double uterus (didelphys uterus), which may also present with a double cervix and a vaginal partition. A One-sided uterus (unicornate uterus) is also possible. In this case, the uterus is usually banana shaped, and occurs only when one side of the Mullerian duct forms.

The symptoms may range from amenorrhoea (no menstrual periods), infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, and pain to normal functioning.

Due to the lack of symptoms, many women do not need treatment. “In cases of a double uterus, bicornuate uterus and unicornate uterus, surgery is usually not recommended. In women with a septate uterus, a simple procedure to remove the septum may be recommended,” he tells HealthyNation.