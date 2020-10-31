Heart disease risk high among Turkanas who move to cities: Study

Moving to cities is increasing cardiovascular disease risk among the Turkana, a group said to have excellent cardiometabolic health, according to a new study.

Scientists, conducting the study to robustly determine how lifestyle impacts health, attributed this to the dietary and lifestyle changes associated with the migration.

The Turkana are mainly semi-nomadic pastoralists and often travel several hours searching for pasture and water for their livestock and themselves.

But, scientists say increased movement to cities and rapid lifestyle transition is driving up cardiovascular disease risk in the group. They attributed this to increased consumption of refined carbohydrates, and urbanicity.

The findings also suggest the disease risk is being influenced by the migrants’ propensity to adopt Western diets high in refined carbohydrates.

BMI increase

For instance, it was found that the average urban Turkana resident has a 9.7 per cent higher BMI than an average rural or pastoralist Turkana. The study sampled Turkanas, who practise subsistence-level, traditional nomadic pastoralism, as well as individuals who no longer practise pastoralism and engage either minimally or strongly with the market economy.

Comparisons across the lifestyle ascent revealed that only individuals with highly urban, market-integrated lifestyles experience increases in BMI, body fat, blood pressure, and other biomarkers of cardio-metabolic health. “More time spent in urban areas leads to harsher health impacts. Individuals born in cities already have proclivity for higher body mass indices, blood pressure, total cholesterol, and blood glucose levels,” lead researcher Amanda Lea noted.

While scientists have proposed that the cardiovascular disease epidemic in modern industrialised societies may be explained by a mismatch between human evolution and Western lifestyles, this hypothesis has proven tricky to test since most populations engage exclusively in either ancestral or modern ways of life.

To address this research gap, the researchers interviewed and collected biomarker data from 1,226 Turkana adults. “We studied the Turkana community members currently transitioning from their ancestral way of life to an urban, industrialised lifestyle. We found that Turkanas who move to cities exhibit poor cardio-metabolic health, partially because of a shift toward “western diets” high in carbohydrates,” she added in the results published in the journal Science Advances last week.

Hunter-gatherer lifestyle

Using a statistical framework, they found urban-rural health differences were best explained by increased consumption of processed, high-calorie foods and decreased consumption of traditional animal products such as milk and blood.

The researchers explain that the findings support the idea that extreme mismatches between a population’s recent evolutionary history and lifestyle can lead to chronic disease, but more subtle mismatches such as practising pastoralism instead of a more ancient hunter-gatherer lifestyle may not.

Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death worldwide, and are responsible for much of Kenya’s non-communicable disease burden today.



