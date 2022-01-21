Health ministry puts cartels on notice as UHC dream takes shape

Principal Secretary Susan Mochache.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Mwinzi

Managing Editor, Weekend Editions

Nation Media Group

The Ministry of Health is in the final stages of developing policies to guide the rollout of universal health coverage (UHC) in the country, which has been impeded by financing gaps, inadequate structural reforms and challenges in the medical supply chain.

