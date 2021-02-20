Getting pregnant after chemotherapy could endanger foetus: Study

Cancer

Radiation therapy may affect the support cells and blood supply of the uterus.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  PAULINE KAIRU

What you need to know:

  • Extensive evidence shows that chemotherapy and radiation treatment are genotoxic.
  • This means they can mutate the DNA and damage chromosomes in patients' cancerous and noncancerous cells alike.

Cancer treatment, including chemotherapy and radiation, are known for their harsh after-effects.

