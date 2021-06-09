Get it right on equipment to save lives: Kebs

Manufacturers, hospitals and clinical laboratories have been urged to regularly calibrate medical equipment to reduce device-related errors and improve patient care.

Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) Managing Director Bernard Njiraini called for collaboration with the health sector on proper calibration to fast-track Universal Health Coverage.

“Medical devices are key in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. However, due to the constant use, these equipment are prone to drifting and damage, which impact their performance. If a patient’s physiological, biochemical, physical and other parameters cannot be accurately measured, the resulting decision on treatment therapy based on false test results can severely jeopardise their life,” said Njiraini.

He was speaking during celebrations to mark Metrology Day (the scientific study of measurements) last week. This year’s theme was ‘Measurement for Health’.

Job creation

Also speaking during the event, Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina reiterated the crucial role the health sector plays in sustaining economic growth and development, job creation and poverty alleviation.

“All instruments and equipment in health institutions must be accurately calibrated to ensure the highest degree of quality control and patient protection,” she said.

Bernard Ngore an engineer at the National Standards Council said: “The pandemic has seen the rise of the use of thermo guns. Users have to follow manuals carefully to avoid getting errors.”