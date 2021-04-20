From scenic views to filthy Lake Victoria shores

Mariam Asman

Mariam Asman displays a pair of shoes collected during a cleanup of Usoma Beach in Kisumu County.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Ojina | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • 50 - There will be these millions of tonnes of plastic more than fish in oceans by 2050
  • 20 per cent of fish in Lake Victoria has microplastics
  • Plastics are known to cause injuries and some entangle the fish and mammals in the oceans and lakes.

The mouth of River Wigwa in Dunga is chocked. The river, which flows from Nyalenga slum to Lake Victoria, is full of water hyacinth, plastic bottles, used diapers, detergent bottles  and all manner of waste.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.