For nursing mothers, coronavirus vaccine 'could protect baby'

Breastfeeding

This is thought to be the first study to track specific levels of these antibodies in breast milk over an extended time period.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  PAULINE KAIRU

What you need to know:

  • Covid-19 infection is more severe during pregnancy.
  • Expert says there have now been almost 70,000 pregnant women vaccinated with no evidence of harm.

Scientists say they have observed a major boost in Covid-19 antibodies in breast milk after vaccination.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.