For many people, insurance is a costly venture to avoid

Medical insurance

Stakeholders have called on the government to provide a more relaxed regulatory environment for insurance to operate.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
NMG logo (6)

By  Albert Mwazighe

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nearly 17.2 million Africans are pushed below the poverty line annually due to out-of-pocket healthcare expenditures, according to WHO.
  • Bluewave app enables users can enrol, get informed and make a claim on their insurance policy on their mobile devices.


Joseph Abok’s wife was diagnosed with kidney failure. He needed Sh36, 000 for his wife’s treatment. Because he did not have the money, he opted for a fundraiser for treatment and dialysis.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.