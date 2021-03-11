For Covid-19 vaccination drive to succeed, joint efforts are necessary

A security officer receiving the Covid-19 vaccine  in one of the public hospitals. 


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  DANIELLA MUNENE

What you need to know:

  • The impact of vaccines is seen in the reduction in an individual’s chances of getting a disease or in their decreased chance of getting severe forms of the disease
  • Not everyone can benefit from the immunity conferred by vaccination.
  • For vaccines to work, a concerted effort among the government, communities and individuals is needed.

The impact of vaccines is seen in the reduction in an individual’s chances of getting a disease or in their decreased chance of getting severe forms of the disease. This reduced probability is attained in a two-fold manner: by the vaccine eliciting an effective immune response in the body and indirectly, by herd immunity.

