For Covid-19 vaccination drive to succeed, joint efforts are necessary

The impact of vaccines is seen in the reduction in an individual’s chances of getting a disease or in their decreased chance of getting severe forms of the disease. This reduced probability is attained in a two-fold manner: by the vaccine eliciting an effective immune response in the body and indirectly, by herd immunity.

Herd immunity

Not everyone can benefit from the immunity conferred by vaccination. For instance, people with underlying health conditions that weaken their immune systems (such as cancer) may not get certain vaccines. These people can still be protected if they live among others who are vaccinated.

Herd immunity is the level to which an unprotected individual is prevented from a disease because the people around them have immunity to the disease.

Attempting to achieve herd immunity by natural infection can lead to unnecessary illness and death, whereas achieving the same by vaccination leads to preventing suffering and saving more lives.

Types of vaccines

Most vaccines contain weakened or inactive parts of a disease-causing organism that trick the body into mounting an immune response to the perceived “disease”. Newer vaccines such as the current Covid-19 ones contain genetic instructions for the body to produce proteins that will lead to a disease-specific immune response.

Collective responsibility

For vaccines to work, a concerted effort among the government, communities and individuals is needed.

Governments ensure investment in healthcare facilities, health financing, human resources for health, public health education, research and regulation (of health products, technologies and healthcare providers). These key overarching considerations ensure that citizens can access quality, efficacious and safe healthcare.

Health cannot be attained without the active participation of communities. Risk communication, door-to-door visits and linkage to care are some of the responsibilities a community has to its members.

An individual is accountable to others in their community, recognising that their own state of health impacts the well-being of others.