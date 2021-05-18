Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Down Syndrome has no cure but babies can still live a good life

Down Syndrome

A normal baby is born with 46 chromosomes (each cell contains 23 pairs), but babies with Down Syndrome have 47.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Kathrene Oyieke

paediatric neurologist

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi

What you need to know:

  • The management of Down syndrome requires a team approach led by the paediatrician/ paediatric geneticist
  • It also includes speech, occupational, physical therapy, dietician/nutritional support, audiology and learning needs assessments

Down Syndrome is a genetic disorder in which a person has three copies of chromosome 21 instead of two.

