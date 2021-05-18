Down Syndrome has no cure but babies can still live a good life

Down Syndrome is a genetic disorder in which a person has three copies of chromosome 21 instead of two.

Chromosomes are small “packages” of genes in the body. They determine how a baby forms and functions as it grows in the womb and after birth. Down syndrome is named after the English doctor, John Langdon Down, who was the first to characterise the condition.

A normal baby is born with 46 chromosomes (each cell contains 23 pairs), but babies with Down Syndrome have 47. This extra chromosome changes how the baby’s body and brain develop, which can cause both mental and physical challenges for the baby. It is the most frequently occurring chromosomal disorder.

A person with Down syndrome can be identified by their unique physical features which include a flattened face, slanted eyes, a short neck, small ears, a tongue that tends to stick out of the mouth, small hands and feet and tiny spots on the iris of the eye.

They also tend to be shorter in height as children and adults with poor muscle tone.

Classical Down Syndrome is not an inherited condition. It usually occurs because of a chance happening at the time of conception.

However, in rare cases (less than five per cent), some recombinant genetic errors can be transmitted from parents to their offspring. Increasing maternal age after 35 years is one of the known risk factors.

There are two basic types of tests available to detect Down syndrome during pregnancy: screening tests and diagnostic tests. A screening test can tell a woman and her healthcare provider whether her pregnancy has a lower, or higher chance of having the condition, but does not provide an absolute diagnosis. It is safer than a diagnostic test for the mother and the baby.

Screening tests often include a combination of a blood test, which measures the amount of various substances in the mother’s blood and an ultrasound, which creates a picture of the baby.

Risky tests

Diagnostic tests, on the other hand, can typically detect whether or not a baby will have Down syndrome, but they can be more risky for the mother and the baby.

These tests are usually performed after a positive screening test in order to confirm a Down syndrome diagnosis by looking for changes in the chromosomes that would indicate the condition.

This involves examining material from the placenta, the amniotic fluid and blood from the umbilical cord. Some of these tests may carry some risks.

Apart from its effects on appearance, Down syndrome can cause a number of medical complications. Some of these are more serious than others, but most of them can be treated. The most serious complications include heart defects, blood disorders like leukaemia and immune system problems.

Though there is no cure for Down syndrome, there are services available to help babies and children improve their physical and intellectual abilities.

The management of Down syndrome requires a team approach led by the paediatrician/ paediatric geneticist and include speech, occupational, physical therapy, dietician/nutritional support, audiology and learning needs assessments.

A cardiologist and endocrinologist also constitute the team that assesses children with Down Syndrome as per the individual patient needs highlighted in this article.