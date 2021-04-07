Doc, why does my daughter have recurring tonsillitis?

The tonsils can themselves become infected by bacteria, viruses or other organisms, and this is called tonsillitis.

By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • Tonsils are lymph nodes found on both sides of the throat.
  • Tonsils are part of the body’s defence mechanism, helping to prevent infections
  • The only permanent solution to this is removal of the tonsils


Dr Flo,
My daughter, who is almost seven years old, has had recurring tonsillitis since she was a child. The only treatment she has been on is antibiotics. What might be the problem and what is the cure?
Mark

