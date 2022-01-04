Doc, what can I do to stop snoring?

Dear Doc,

I am told that I snore a lot while sleeping. Is there any way to stop it?

Mwangi

Dear Mwangi,

Snoring is the sound produced by vibration of the tissues of the upper airway as air passes through them, if the airway is narrowed.

The narrowing can occur due to nasal congestion, obesity, enlarged tonsils and/or adenoids, an enlarged thyroid gland or any abnormalities, injuries or diseases that affect the structure of the face and neck. It can also occur due to poor positioning, and this will be rectified after repositioning.

Taking alcohol or sleeping pills relaxes your throat muscles which contributes to snoring. You are also more likely to snore if you are male, if you are pregnant, or if you are overly tired.

To manage it, avoid alcohol consumption close to bed time, avoid sleeping pills, maintain a healthy weight, avoid sleeping on your back (sleep on your side), raise the head of your bed, treat nasal congestion, stop smoking, take enough water, get adequate sleep, change your pillows regularly and you can use appliances that keep your airway open.

It is also advisable to visit an ENT (ear, nose, throat) specialist for examination and tests (x-rays or scans) to check for any other causes of snoring and get the appropriate treatment.

Doc,

My wife has been having recurrent UTI infections and she blames me for being unfaithful. I have a “mpango wa kando” but I always use a condom. Can UTI be sexually transmitted? And if not, what could be causing my wife this problem?

Edwin

Dear Edwin,

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are infections within the urinary tract, that is, either in the kidney, ureter, bladder or urethra. UTIs are quite common in women, and in about 20 per cent of all women, the UTIs are recurrent —they keep coming back. Some people may have recurrent UTIs for no good reason, while in others, it may be due to abnormalities in the structures of the urinary system, or it may be due diabetes, pregnancy, steroid use, spinal cord injury, nerve problems, kidney stones or some immune disorders.

In most cases, the bacteria that cause UTIs are the bacteria that live in the intestines, and they can travel from the anus to the urethral opening (where urine comes out), since the two are not far from each other.

Women also have a very short urethra (the tube that carries urine to the outside) compared to men, which makes it easier for bacteria to travel up to the bladder and cause infection there. The bacteria can also get to the urethra when using a dirty toilet due to splashing, and also due to the close contact during sexual intercourse.

Having a UTI may cause a burning or irritating sensation when passing urine, feeling very pressed, urine leaking out before getting to the toilet, going to urinate many times, even though very little urine comes out; change in urine colour and/or smell, blood in urine, lower abdominal pain, lower back pain, fever and chills, nausea, bloating and feeling tired.

UTIs are treated with antibiotics after a urine test. She may also benefit from a vaginal swab for analysis and culture. For recurrent UTIs, she may be given a low dose antibiotic to take over a long time. She may also be advised to take an antibiotic every time after sexual intercourse or take antibiotics for a short time (one or two days) every time she gets symptoms.

She can also learn how to do a urine test at home every time she gets symptoms to make sure that it is a urine infection. Having multiple partners increases the risk of acquiring sexually transmitted infections and breeds an environment of mistrust that can destroy a relationship.

To prevent urinary tract infections advise her to:

• Go to the toilet as soon as she needs to and empty the bladder completely.

• Always use a clean toilet.

• Take a lot of water daily, not just when there’s an infection.

• Wear cotton underwear and loose fitting trousers. Avoid using scented soaps, feminine hygiene products and douches

• Wipe herself from front to back.

• Clean the genital area before sexual intercourse and urinate immediately after.

• Barrier contraceptive methods such as condoms, diaphragms and spermicides can cause irritation, so consider using another method. • When using a condom, make sure you use a good lubricant.

Dear Doc,

I am a 27 year old man and I have breasts that are larger than those of other men to the extent that it is visible through normal shirts. This makes me wear jackets at all times, even when it is hot outside. How do I get rid of this problem?

Fred

Dear Fred,

Enlargement of a man’s breasts is called gynaecomastia. There is extra breast tissue around the nipples, causing the breasts to enlarge. It may affect one or both breasts and sometimes the affected breast(s) may be painful.

The most common cause of this is an imbalance between oestrogen and testosterone. Men usually have a small amount of oestrogen, which is what causes the breast tissue to grow. The higher levels of testosterone keep the oestrogen from stimulating breast growth, and if there is an imbalance between these two, then gynaecomastia can result.

Most of the time, the cause of the imbalance is not known, and the breast enlargement may subside after some time, though in some people it continues for life.

Gynaecomastia may also occur due to obesity (excess oestrogen is produced); during puberty because of the changing hormone levels; in old age because of dropping testosterone levels; excess alcohol intake; cannabis; heroin; methadone; amphetamines; anabolic steroids; some herbal preparations; hyperthyroidism; medicine side effects; kidney failure; liver disease; genetic disorder or a tumor in the testicles, adrenal gland or pituitary gland.

To manage it, it would be advisable to have the breast itself examined, and to check for any underlying conditions. Hormonal imbalance, once verified with test results, may be corrected using medication.

Surgery to remove the excess breast tissue can be considered if the medication does not work. If there is any underlying illness, then it should be treated.