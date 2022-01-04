Doc, what can I do to stop snoring?

You are more likely to snore if you are male, if you are pregnant, or if you are overly tired.
By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • Avoid alcohol consumption close to bed time, avoid sleeping pills, maintain a healthy weight, avoid sleeping on your back (sleep on your side), raise the head of your bed.
  • Treat nasal congestion, stop smoking, take enough water, get adequate sleep, change your pillows regularly and you can use appliances that keep your airway open.

Dear Doc,

