Doc, can honey and garlic fix my problems in bed?

erectile dysfunction

The average time from beginning of intercourse to ejaculation is five minutes.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Dr Flo

What you need to know:

  • If ejaculation happens sooner than you or your partner would like, it is called premature ejaculation
  • If it happens once in a while, then it is not a cause of concern. If it is frequent and is causing frustration, then it needs to be addressed
  • It can occur due to psychological and physical factors

Dr Flo,
What are some of the ways to stop premature ejaculation or prolong ejaculation? Is it okay to mix honey with garlic and ginger to increase erectile function? Also, how can one stop masturbation?
Young

