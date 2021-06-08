Doc, can honey and garlic fix my problems in bed?

Dear Young,

Ginger and garlic have proven health benefits. These include controlling cholesterol levels and blood pressure, which improves cardiovascular health, which in turn may maintain erectile function.

The normal male sexual response cycle involves desire, arousal, plateau, ejaculation, and resolution. The average time from beginning of intercourse to ejaculation is five minutes. If ejaculation happens sooner than you or your partner would like, it is called premature ejaculation. If it happens once in a while, then it is not a cause of concern. If it is frequent and is causing frustration, then it needs to be addressed.

It can occur due to psychological and physical factors. Psychological issues include traumatic early sexual experiences, worry about sexual performance, anxiety, depression, guilt, poor self-image or relationship problems. Physical factors include abnormal levels of hormones or brain messengers (neurotransmitters), or inflammation of the urethra or the prostate.

To manage it, any psychological issues need to be addressed, if necessary, by visiting a mental health professional. You also need to have a supportive partner. Some medications can be prescribed and topical creams with a numbing agent can be used.

Other ways of managing it include:

Avoiding sexual intercourse for some time and focusing on other forms of touch to reduce the pressure to perform

Strengthening the pelvic muscles using kegel’s exercises – tighten the muscles that you would use to stop urine flow. Contract these muscles 10 times and repeat at least three times a day.

Stop-start technique – during intercourse, when you feel the urge to ejaculate, stop all activity until the urge passes, then start again. By repeating as necessary and some practice, holding off ejaculation can become a habit.

Pause and squeeze technique – during intercourse, when you are about to ejaculate, have your partner squeeze the penis where the head joins the shaft for several seconds, until the urge passes, then continue.

Using a condom to reduce sensitivity

Masturbation is more common among men. Due to the hormones released (dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, and testosterone), it has a pleasure and reward mechanism, it relaxes the mind, and also bonds a person with the experience. This can make it a coping mechanism, which can lead to addiction. Excessive masturbation and addiction can lead to low self-esteem, depression, shame and guilt, anti-social behaviour, unrealistic sexual expectations due to the use of pornography, loss of productivity because of using up a lot of time watching pornography and/or masturbating, relationship problems and genital irritation. It can also lead to watching more “hard-core” pornography and may lead to engagement in sexually deviant behaviour in a bid to get new exciting ways to get sexual pleasure. For some people, it can interfere with normal sexual relations.

To manage excessive masturbation, the first step is to acknowledge that it is a problem then make deliberate efforts to stop it. It is best to get an alternative way to use your energy like exercise, creative arts or participating in volunteer programmes. Avoid being alone and interact with other people. Delete all pornographic material from your devices and, if possible, install a software to prevent access to unwanted sites, or one that notifies a trusted person which sites you are accessing. It is also beneficial to get psychological and social support. Therapy includes stress management, identification of triggers, coping mechanisms, behavioural modification, learning to replace mental imagery and couple therapy.