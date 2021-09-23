Vaccinating the elderly against Covid faces myriad challenges

Covid-19 vaccination

Some of the elderly people at Kibera Day Care Centre who narrated about their Covid-19 vaccination experience. Only 9.3 per cent of people aged 58 years and above have been fully vaccinated.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Pauline Ongaji

When Anne Musanga, 70, from Kibera, Nairobi, got her first Covid-19 vaccination jab on April 23, she knew that after 12 weeks, she would receive her second and final one, thus ensuring her safety as far as the pandemic was concerned.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.